85,000 Sacramentans to have new garbage or recycling day soon

The city of Sacramento is changing the collection days for 60% of garbage and recycling residential customers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Starting Feb. 1, many garbage customers with Sacramento's city will have either their garbage collection day or recycling collection week change.

“About 85,000 of our customers will be affected,” city spokesperson Erin Treadwell said. “This equates to 60 percent of our residential service, and the new collection days occur in every district across the city.”

The changes are due to a city-wide collection reroute, which could help the city be more efficient and prepare for potential growth in the city's population. In 2022, the city is also planning to expand in having a food waste and recycling program; the reroute is also supposed to aid in this expansion.

The collection days will increase to five collection days from its previous four collection days.

Mailers were sent out to residents affected by the changes; however, some people were sent incorrect information initially the city reports. The city later sent out mailers with corrected information.

Any city of Sacramento garbage customer, who is unsure whether their collection day changed or what day it changed to, could check for their collection dates on the city's website or sign up for text reminders through the SacRecycle App.

Some households that are experiencing a change in collection day resulting in 9 days between collection will be eligible for a special collection day Friday, Jan. 29.

The city said customers should make sure to set out their cans before 6 a.m. on their new scheduled date the week of Feb.1.

More information on the changes can be found at sacreycle.org or by calling 311.