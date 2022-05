Officials confirmed that Gary Loesch is no longer an employee with the City of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gary Loesch is no longer the chief of the Sacramento Fire Department, officials said Thursday.

The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed that Gary Loesch, who had been chief since 2018, was no longer an employee with the city.

A fire department spokesperson couldn't speak as to whether Loesch was fired from the position.

Assistant City Manager Leyne Milstein was appointed as the Interim Fire Chief as the city searches for a replacement.