Sacramento fires Fire Chief Gary Loesch

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gary Loesch was let go as chief of the Sacramento Fire Department Thursday afternoon.

Loesch told ABC10 Friday morning that he was fired during a meeting at city hall. Loesch says he was given four reasons for his firing, including having a problematic working relationship with city officials.

The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed that Gary Loesch, who had been chief since 2018, was no longer an employee with the city.

A fire department spokesperson couldn't speak as to whether Loesch was fired from the position.

Assistant City Manager Leyne Milstein was appointed as the Interim Fire Chief as the city searches for a replacement.