Gas line break sparks fire near homeless camp in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A broken natural gas line erupted in flames near a homeless encampment in South Sacramento, Monday morning.

The incident happened near Mack Road and Tangerine Avenue, just to the southeast of the Meadowview area, around 8:45 a.m. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the break occurred in a natural gas line underneath the road. The leak created “dynamic fire conditions” in the area, fire officials said.

Crews with PG&E were called in to assist the fire department in containing the fire and isolating the area. The leak was capped off and the flames extinguished just before 10 a.m.

The cause of the break has not yet been determined. There have been no reports of injuries associated with this fire and no evacuations were made, officials said.

