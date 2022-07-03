Average Sacramento gas prices breaks record

In Sacramento the average price per gallon of regular gas is $5.28, breaking the record for the highest average price.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices have surged across the country due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and sanctions spoiling Russia's ability to export crude oil, according to AAA.

In Sacramento the average price per gallon of regular gas is $5.28, breaking the record for the highest average price. The statewide average in California is at $5.34 compared to a year ago when the average price of regular gas was $3.74.

"I don't see a clear end in sight. I think prices are going to be going up for a while," said David Lang, chair of the Economics Department at Sacramento State University.

This week, the national average price of gasoline reached $4 per gallon in the U.S. for the first time since 2008 during the Great Recession.

4 Tips

AAA offered a few tips:

Download mobile apps to find the cheapest gas stations Keep your tires properly inflated Unload unnecessary, heavy items in your car, Be a better driver

"[Being a better driver] means no hard braking, no hard accelerating, following the speed limit. All those are factors that can help you save a little bit more on gas because your vehicle won't be working as hard," Aldo Vasquez, spokesperson for Northern California AAA said.

