Newsom getting backlash for maskless photos at indoor mega event over the weekend despite stadium and state rules

Gov. Gavin Newsom was with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and other high-profile individuals.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom attended the LA Rams and 49ers game on Sunday. A photo posted by Magic Johnson on Instagram shows Newsom maskless in a stadium with a 70,000 person capacity.

Now, he's drawing criticism from Republicans and some Democrats alike for breaking his stadium rules and his own guidelines.

The state of California currently requires mask-wearing for everyone — regardless of vaccination status — in all indoor spaces. Kids in school are required to wear masks. Fans attending the SuperBowl in two weeks' time in the same exact stadium will also be required to wear N95 masks and show proof of vaccination.

"Governor Newsom extended emergency COVID protocols through March 2020, yet as he closes schools or requires children to wear masks all day, he walks around at a mega event snapping pictures with his favorite liberal mayors," said RNC CA Spokeswoman Hallie Balch.

Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley tweeted Monday morning in response to Newsom being maskless.

"In light of his conduct at the football game, and in light of what empirical data and common sense have long dictated, I'm calling on Gavin Newsom to end the school mask mandate," Kiley wrote in a tweet.

In light of his conduct at the football game, and in light of what empirical data and common sense have long dictated, I'm calling on Gavin Newsom to end the school mask mandate. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 31, 2022

This is not the first time Newsom is receiving backlash for appearing to break his own rules. He attended a lobbyist friend’s birthday dinner with people from several households at the French Laundry, a high-end restaurant, right after urging other Californians to avoid the same type of behavior.

Newsom is set to hold an unrelated press conference in LA on Monday at 10:25 a.m. which can be streamed on his social media pages. Reporters will most likely ask him about the photos.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9