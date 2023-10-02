'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter

Sacramento Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Matt Barnick recently spoke about working in public service alongside his acting gigs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials.

But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another venture where his fire and paramedic expertise made him unique—the acting business.

According to his IMDB page, Barnick was featured as a first responder or medical professional in shows like General Hospital, 9-1-1, Station 19, 13 Reasons Why and more.

He's also served as a medical technical consultant for shows.

“These jobs are not impossible jobs,” said Barnick of the roles he portrays on the silver screen. “They just take tenacity, hard work, training and a positive attitude.”

Barnick was profiled as part of Sacramento Fire Department's latest edition of the "I am Sacramento Fire" video series.