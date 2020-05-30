Live blog: Protestors briefly shut down I-5 as hundreds attend George Floyd protests in Downtown Sacramento

According to the Sacramento Bee, at least 1,000 people were downtown Saturday to protest the killing of George Floyd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large crowd gathered at the California Capitol Saturday morning to continue protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after being pinned for minutes beneath Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's knee on Monday. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of Floyd. He and the other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest were fired Tuesday.

This comes a day after protestors marched in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento. More than 100 people attended Friday night's gathering as a way to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis and across the country, after the death of Geroge Floyd in police custody.

The Sacramento Police Department asked via Twitter that people avoid the downtown area, and to use alternate traffic routes, if possible. According to various media outlets, the protestors marched along K Street before heading to Old Sacramento and crossing the Tower Bridge into West Sacramento before turning around and heading back to the Capitol.

According to a public information officer with the California High Patrol [CHP], asmall group of protesters walked onto I-5 at about 1:45 p.m. During that time, the freeway was briefly closed for about 20 minutes, but has since reopened. They did not say if anyone was arrested. No word if arrests. The protestors were peaceful and were escorted off, according to CHP.

Hundreds of people swarmed downtown Los Angeles late Friday and police said they made 533 arrests. In Oakland, 13 officers were injured as demonstrators hurled objects at them.

