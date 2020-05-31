'They pretty much wronged all our community' | Businesses along K Street clean up after protests end with looting, damage

A group of Sacramentoans plans to gather in Downtown Sunday morning to help businesses clean up.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several Downtown Sacramento businesses and buildings suffered significant damage as protests turned violent Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Shattered glass, debris, empty shoe boxes and clothing hangers were seen on the sidewalks and road near 10Th and K streets. Elvin Reyes, the owner of Kicx Unlimited in Downtown Sacramento, headed Downtown to watch his store get looted. He waited until his insurance company arrived before he started to board up.

"It's just crazy to see this happen in Sacramento," Reyes said. "What was looted today, we don't even own it. It's owned by all these consigners in Sacramento. They pretty much wronged all our community."

Other businesses hit during last night's rights include Bevmo and Sharif Jewelers.

Protestors started gathering around 9 a.m. Saturday, May 30, outside the State Capitol. Throughout the day, protestors marched to Old Sacramento, the Arden Area and outside the Sacramento County Jail before ending the night along K Street, where a majority of the damage took place.

Sacramento police started making arrests and using tear gas to disperse the crowds around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, May 31. Sacramento police have not yet said how many people were arrested.

A group of community members cleaned up the mess left behind at Kickx Unlimited Sunday morning. The group said they were close friends of the owner of the store. The group of people cleaning up told ABC10 they are planning on meeting with a larger group at 11 a.m. to continue cleaning up in Downtown.

Elsewhere in the state, San Francisco Mayor London Breed ordered a curfew that would start at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31. Businesses in the city’s Union Square section were robbed and vandalized Saturday night.

