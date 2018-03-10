Interested in discovering the newest restaurant and retail additions to Sacramento? From a Chinese spot to a hair salon, read on for the newest businesses to open their doors recently. Jen Kitchen

Alyssa O./Yelp

Jen Kitchen is a Chinese restaurant that recently opened at 2362 Fruitridge Road in Mangan Park. It specializes in affordable takeout and dine-in takes on American Chinese classics like honey walnut shrimp, general chicken and broccoli beef. The spot also provides delivery, party platters and catering. Burgerim

P. S./Yelp

Now open at 7321 W. Stockton Blvd., Suite 130 in North Laguna is Burgerim, a fast-food chain specializing in customizable slider-size burgers with patties ranging from beef to turkey, lamb, salmon and veggie. As we recently reported, it's the newest in a rapid expansion in California for the business this year. Ike's Love & Sandwiches

Regina W./Yelp

Ike's Love & Sandwiches is a San Francisco-based regional chain for sandwiches and more that recently opened its first Sacramento branch at 1420 16th St., Suite 100 in Downtown.

As we reported last week, diners can customize a sandwich to taste or simply order one of a dozen signature subs like the Madison Bumgarner, with steak, Ike's yellow barbecue sauce, habanero sauce, American and pepper jack cheese. (Check out the full menu here.)

Revelry Barber & Salon

Revelry Barber & Salon/Yelp

Revelry Barber & Salon is a barber shop and unisex hair salon that's made its debut at 2739 Riverside Blvd. in Land Park. With five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start so far, as we recently reported.

While luxurious shaves and beard styling are half the focus, the salon also offers styling services for clients of all ages and both sexes, with cuts, coloring and event styling, as well as services like waxing and facial treatments. (You can take a look at its website for more information.)

