SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Stanford Mansion has existed in Sacramento for more than 150 years. It was the home to a prominent family, and at one point was even the site of an orphanage.

Originally built in 1856 by Gold Rush merchant Shelton Fogus, the mansion was later purchased by Leland and Jane Stanford for $8,000.

Leland Stanford served as Governor of California from 1862-1863. The Stanford’s welcomes their only son, Leland, Dr., on May 14, 1868. In 1872, the couple expanded the mansion, creating the architecture we see today.

"There was an employee in front of me and she went into a hallway and something caught my eye and it was an image of a partygoer. It was somebody who was dressed up and had a very jovial look to him," said Director of the Stanford Mansion, Casey Hayden.

Hayden has been the director of the mansion for more than a decade. He says he's not the only person who works at the museum who's experienced something paranormal. But considering the history behind these walls, it comes as no surprise.

"Leland Sr.’s mother died here and then a small child died," Hayden said.

In 1883, tragedy struck, and Leland Jr. died of Typhoid fever in Florence, Italy. It is said his mother tried to contact her dead son through seances.

Another incident that changed the course of history happened shortly after Leland Jr.’s death. While his father was sleeping, some say the son's ghost appeared at night, asking Leland Sr. to establish a school, which he did, eventually becoming Stanford University.

In 1900, Jane Stanford donated the mansion to the Catholic Dioceses of Sacramento. The Sisters of Mercy ran the “Friendless Children” orphanage home of California.

"And this side replicates what it would have looked like when it was an orphanage and the little kids were here," Hayden said.

In 1978, the State of California purchased the property for use as a state park. After a 14-year, $22 million restoration, the Stanford Mansion is now open to the public as a free museum. It's open seven days a week and offers free tours.

Continue the conversation with Mayde on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV