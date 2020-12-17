Sacramento gift giveaways help reign in a merry Christmas despite coronavirus pandemic

South Sacramento is preparing for a 1,000 gift giveaway. Registration for the event is required.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A community organizer wants South Sacramento to brace for some "high-quality gifts" heading into the Christmas holiday.

"I don’t want anyone to have their last thought wondering how are they going to get gifts for their kids," said Berry Accius, with Voice of the Youth.

Accius is hosting the 1,000 Gift Giveaway this weekend in South Sacramento. That means some kids could be walking away with some new shoes, clothes, and even talking toys. Keep in mind, families will have to register for the Sunday morning event through email at VOYGiftGiveAway@gmail.com.

The giveaway will be held at 2245 Florin Road starting at 11 a.m.

It's just the latest example of how people throughout the community are working to make sure families still have a Merry Christmas this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Sacramento’s own Arik Armstead, of the San Francisco 49ers, is also donating over $15,000 worth of toys and gifts to 150 Mercy Housing families.

On Friday night, Meadowview Road saw bumper to bumper traffic at Genesis Church. The family of Stephon Clark along with the I Am Sac Foundation and the Bless Child Association gave out more than 500 toys.

"We are one united community, and we love District 8," said SeQuette Clark, mother of Stephon Clark. "We love each other. We support each other. We are coming together to love and celebrate joy, peace, and hope.”

And starting at 9 a.m. at Cal Expo on Saturday morning, the Salvation Army is giving out holiday assistance to more than 2,000 pre-registered families.

The Red Kettle Campaign is going virtual this year to keep people safe, and a gift of $25 provides toys for two children this Christmas.

Visit ABC10.com/RedKettle to donate to families in need today. All donations will stay in the local community.

