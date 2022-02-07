Sacramento police involved in overnight shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said Saturday morning that one of its officers was involved in an early morning shooting.
The department didn't provide any specifics, such as if the officer fired their weapon or was struck by gunfire. The condition of the victim is also unclear.
According to a tweet, posted just before 5 a.m., the shooting happened on the 5600 block of Gilgunn Way. That's near the intersection of Fruitridge Road in South Sacramento.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
