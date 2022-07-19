2-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit with vehicle in North Sacramento

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was hit with a vehicle in North Sacramento, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department said the collision happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way.

Police said the girl was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The involved driver was contacted on scene, however, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said impairment isn't believed to be a factor at this time.

