Nine-year-old Stella Close loves turkeys. She worries about wild turkeys in her neighborhood of South Land Park.

"I love how colorful they are and how their feathers are all different colors," Stella said.

She says they usually hang out on people's lawns and in the street by her school.

"I see cars literally being chased by them and I worry for their safety that they're gonna get hit," Stella explained. "So I wanted to let people know that there turkeys trotting around this neighborhood."

She was worried about the turkeys possibly getting hit or another person getting injured. The Sacramento girl consulted with her mother on what to do.

"We talked about how to get the signs," said Molly Close, Stella's mother. "One of our favorite shows is Parks and Recreation, so we thought what would Leslie Knope do?"

The duo sent an email.

"Hello! My name is Stella Close. I am eight years old and I have a request for a safer environment for every creature whether hunted, endangered, or safe or anything else."

After receiving the email, the city of Sacramento placed wild turkey crossing signs in South Land Park. Stella knows not everyone feels love towards the turkeys and she has a message for those people.

"If you leave them alone, they're very nice creatures," Stella said.

