If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

If you thought the Golden 1 Center was done after two concert announcements this week, then you were wrong.

The week started off with the announcement of Nicki Minaj and Future's tour making a Sacramento stop in November. Then, the next day, it was announced Nick Cannon is bringing his Wild N' Out Live tour this September.

And on Wednesday, the arena made their last announcement of the week.

Get ready to pray for the wicked on Feb. 20, 2019 💀 🕙 Tickets for @PanicAtTheDisco with @TwoFeetMusic go on sale Friday, June 22! pic.twitter.com/TQLXM2yAro — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) June 13, 2018

Panic at the Disco is coming to the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Feb. 20, as part of their Pray for the Wicked tour.

Leg two of the #PrayForTheWickedTour is making its way across North America this winter w/ @TwoFeetMusic. New dates, new cities, all new sins 🙏 Pre-sale begins Friday, June 22nd at 9am local. General on sale starts June 22nd at 12pm local https://t.co/VCqUq1m744 pic.twitter.com/zKRnigwQzN — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) June 13, 2018

Pre-sale tickets are available at 9 a.m. Friday, June 22. General admission tickets are available later the same day at noon.

© 2018 KXTV