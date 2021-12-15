Golden 1 Center to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test result for entry

On Monday, the Golden 1 Center updated its website to show that it will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for entry.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Golden 1 Center will require Kings fans and event attendees to show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID test before they can enter the building.

"In accordance with NBA and state health and safety guidelines, all fans ages 2+ will be required to show proof of full vaccination (at least 2 weeks after last dose) OR a negative COVID-19 test - PCR within 2 days or Antigen test within 1 day of entry into Golden 1 Center," wrote the center in a Facebook post.

On Monday, the Golden 1 Center updated its website to show that it will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for entry.

Along with the requirement to show visitors are fully vaccinated or have a negative test, the center is also requiring people to wear face coverings. The center notes online guidelines may be different for events and concerts.

The move comes as California reinstates a month-long indoor mask mandate starting Wednesday, Dec. 15. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the mask mandate is in response to a 47% increase in coronavirus cases since Thanksgiving.

Sacramento County, Yolo County and Stanislaus County already had indoor mask mandates. Placer County did not implement an indoor mask mandate in July like other nearby counties.

More information about the indoor mask mandate can be found at the California Department of Public Health website.