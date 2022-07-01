Here are some events coming to the Golden 1 Center this month

Aside from Kings basketball, event goers can expect TOOL, JoJo Siwa and the Harlem Globetrotters this month at the Golden 1 Center.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With 2022 in full swing, events at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento are creeping up. Aside from Kings basketball filling the seats, here are some events to put on the calendar if they look or sound interesting.

TOOL

First up on the events page is TOOL with special guest Blonde Redhead.

Tool is an American rock band from Los Angeles. Some of their biggest hits include:

The band is expected to hit the stage at the Golden 1 Center Jan. 15. For more information, click here.

Harlem Globetrotters

Next, the Harlem Globetrotters are set to hit the court on the Golden 1 Center on Jan. 17.

The world-famous athletes offer a one-of-a-kind experience that is perfect for fans of all ages. The group blends sensational basketball skills and comedic shenanigans as they square up against their arch-rivals the Washington Generals.

For more information, click here.

JoJo Siwa

Expected to come to Sacramento Jan. 18 is JoJo Siwa. The January 2022 date is a rescheduled event that was supposed to happen in March 2020, according to the Golden 1 Center website.

JoJo Siwa is a YouTube personality, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, social media influencer and The New York Times bestselling author. She is best known for her hugely popular single, “Boomerang,”

For more information on the show, click here.

Monster Jam

Ready to hear the roar of engines? Set to take over the Golden 1 Center Jan. 21- 23 is Monster Jam.

At the three day event, expect to see well-known monster trucks like the legendary Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and more.

For event information, click here. Tickets start out at $20.

PBR: Unleash The Beast

Looking for a thrill? For two nights the Golden 1 Center will be home to the PBR Unleash The Beast- Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic.

"The toughest animal athletes on the planet are matched with the world's best bull riding athletes in an 8-second man versus beast duel," reads the event details on the website.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Looking for more events? Visit the Golden 1 Center website for a list of events coming for the rest of the year.