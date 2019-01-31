SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Golden Road Brewing in Sacramento could have its liquor license suspended or revoked after an employee was allegedly caught selling alcohol to an underage customer.

According to court documents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), the alleged incident happened in early October 2018.

Each case is reviewed individually, and the business’ track record and the nature of the violation are all considered when deciding punishment, according to the ABC.

That punishment could range anywhere from a fine, suspension or even revocation of liquor license. The director of the ABC will make the final decision. Golden Road can remain open and challenge the ABC’s accusation.

Golden Road Brewing, located in the 1800 block of L Street in Sacramento’s Midtown District, first opened in May 2018. Its arrival was criticized by several local breweries because of Golden Road’s parent company Anheuser-Busch In-Bev.

