Golden State Killer hearing moved to Sac State where suspect is expected to plead guilty

Scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, Joseph DeAngelo is expected to plead guilty to a slew of murder and rape charges in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A hearing for suspected Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo is set to take place at Sacramento State University Monday morning, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's office.

At the hearing, scheduled at 9:30 a.m., DeAngelo is expected to plead guilty to a slew of murder and rape charges in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

The venue for the hearing is a large ballroom on the Sac State campus due to the number of victims, their families, and media members expected to attend, and the need to stay socially distanced because of the ongoing pandemic. While officials have not released specific details about the plea deal, the Los Angeles Times reported DeAngelo, 74, would plead guilty to 13 murders and kidnapping charges.

A press conference is scheduled to follow the hearing at 3 p.m. Monday. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert as well as district attorneys from Contra Costa, Orange, Santa Barbara, Tulare, and Ventura counties will speak at the press conference.

DeAngelo is suspected in at least 12 slayings and 50 rapes across 11 California counties from the 1970s and ‘80s. He was a police officer at the time of his alleged crimes.

DeAngelo was arrested in 2018 after DNA linked him to crimes attributed to the so-called Golden State Killer, East Area Rapist, Visalia Ransacker, and more.