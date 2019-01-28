Davis continues to show its support for Natalie Corona's family and Davis Police Department. This week, the Davis City Council voted to create a committee that will come up with a more formal way to memorialize the fallen officer.

On Sunday, a woman planned a special event at her house to bring the community together and pay tribute to Officer Corona.

Like so many people in Davis, Kathy Guerrero was touched by Corona's short, but impactful career as a law enforcement officer.

"When things happen, you just feel helpless," Guerrero said. "You want to do something, so this is doing something, and everybody who is coming is doing something."

Guerrero organized a rock painting party at her home to honor Corona and support the police department.

Some of the memorial rocks will be given to Corona's family, others will be placed at the Davis Police Department, and the rest will be distributed throughout the City, explained Guerrero.

Daniela Pardo

"People forget so quickly. Things happen, tragedies happen, big events happen, and nobody remembers. This is a big deal," Guerrero said, as she stood next to a picture of Officer Corona that she placed on her lawn. "She was a beautiful woman and had the biggest heart. I didn’t even know her, but what I've learned about her is that she was a good cop."

Guerrero also has a blue ribbon wrapped around her tree, a thin blue line flag, and a blue light bulb. She's been distributing the lights bulbs to other Davis residents in hopes of painting the town blue.

Daniela Pardo

"I feel like the light bulb around the community is kind of giving a hug to our officers," Guerrero added. "As the officers patrol, they can see the lights and enjoy that and feel supported."

