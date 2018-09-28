If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Last call for alcohol will stay right where it is in Sacramento, after Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that aimed to extend the sale of alcoholic beverages at bars for two extra hours.

Senate Bill 905 would have allowed Sacramento and eight other California cities to participate in a pilot program extending last call hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. beginning in 2021.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, who said in a tweet that” cities should be able to decide for themselves what kind of nightlife makes sense.” The bill would have allowed participating cities to develop its own rules for a later closing time. Those rules could include specific areas in the city or certain days of the week, such as weekends only.

“Without question, these two extra hours will result in more drinking. The businesses and cities in support of this bill see that as a good source of revenue. The California Highway Patrol, however, strongly believes that this increased drinking will lead to more drunk driving,” Gov. Brown said, in part, in a statement to the Senate.

The other cities that would have been a part of the pilot program are San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, Long Beach, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Coachella and Cathedral City.

Read Gov. Browns full letter to the State Senate on why he chose to veto SB905 below:

