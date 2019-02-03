SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and civil rights advocates are calling for reforms in the criminal justice system after prosecutors declined to file charges against two Sacramento officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man.

The American Civil Liberties Union urged for a change in state law that currently lets officers use deadly force when they have a reasonable fear of being harmed — a standard that makes it rare for officers to be charged after a shooting and rarer still for them to be convicted.

The ACLU supports a bill that would allow police to kill only when it is necessary to prevent imminent and serious injury or death and require officers to use de-escalation tactics whenever possible.

Newsom said society must acknowledge what he called the hard truth. He said "our criminal justice system treats young black and Latino men and women differently than their white counterparts. That must change."

"Our hearts continue to ache for the loss of Stephon Clark and the circumstances that led to his death," Newsom added in a press release. "This must be a time for change. We need systemic reforms that reduce inequities, increase community confidence in our criminal justice system, and that reinforce the sanctity of human life. We need to bolster proven community policing programs and expand other programs that help strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

After the shooting death of Stephon Clark, the Sacramento Police Department "strengthened our policy related to the use of body-worn cameras and implemented a policy designed to make all parties safer in the event of a foot pursuit."

“It is our responsibility to continually examine all our policies and practices for any opportunity to improve how we police our community. We are committed to that on-going work as a permanent part of who we are as a department," Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said in a statement.

Following the DA's decision, city officials encouraged residents to participate in conversations and activities surrounding the Stephon Clark investigation decision at the following safe locations:

Until 7 p.m. at Bridge Network/ Max Baer Park, 7851 35th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95824.

Until 8 p.m. at Greater Sacramento Urban League, 3725 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95838

Until 7 p.m. at Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817

Until 6 p.m. at Roberts Family, 766 Darina Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815

Until 6 p.m. at TIP Ministries, 6489 47th Street, Sacramento, CA 95823

Key players: Stephon Clark shooting Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg acknowledges that there are tough times ahead as he tries to keep the peace in the community. Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is the face of the department being scrutinized in the aftermath of Clark's death. Benjamin Crump is the Clark family's attorney. He's also represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. Stevante Clark is Stephon's brother. He's made emotional pleas for justice, as well as community resources for the south Sacramento area.

