SACRAMENTO, California — Gov. Gavin Newsom held a roundtable with representatives from law enforcement, community organizations, and elected leaders to discuss gun violence and white supremacy following the mass shootings around the country.

A topic brought up frequently during the roundtable was educating people early and finding help for people who need it before they are adults.

"We have a lot of work to do when you have one crisis counselor per school in California, worst in the nation, you're gonna have a whole bunch of troubled kids," said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. "The more we can do the intervention early and lift kids up, build their esteem, the less likely you're gonna have instances like this."

Becerra said California is doing more than other states to prevent gun violence.

"I'm still glad California takes action," Becerra said. "I'm glad that we try. We don't always succeed, but we sure do a lot than most when trying to prevent gun violence. Senseless gun violence. I'm proud of our state even though one of the recent incidents occurred here. We do everything we can to prevent senseless gun violence. I wish I could say the same for the rest of the country."

Some of the gun laws passed in California include the following:

Assault weapons are illegal in California except in limited circumstances.

The state recently passed a law that requires a person to do a background check when they buy ammunition.

You can't buy more than one handgun per month.

There is a 10 day waiting period when buying a gun.

