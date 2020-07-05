Gov. Newsom outlines which businesses will be allowed to reopen, guidelines in California's 'Phase 2' plan

The announcement was the result of improvement in battling the coronavirus, and it moves California into the second phase of a methodical process to full reopening.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom issued the broadest loosening of his stay-at-home order so far, allowing some retailers to reopen but not have customers in stores.

The announcement Thursday was the result of improvement in battling the coronavirus, and it moves California into the second phase of a methodical four-step process to full reopening.

It covers only a sliver of retail businesses as well as manufacturers' warehouses considered low risk for the virus. Stores that will be allowed to open with curbside service if they meet other safety requirements include bookstores, clothing stores, florists, and sporting goods stores.

A checklist of guidelines for retail employers has been posted on the state's COVID-19 website, outlining such practices as employee temperature checks, touch-less systems, special hours for the elderly, new training for employees, face coverings, and more.

Higher-risk businesses like hair and nail salons, gyms, offices, and dining in restaurants will come later. Notably, Newsom said the first instance of community spread in California happened in a nail salon.

