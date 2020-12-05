Gov. Newsom expected to announce new dine-in guidelines for restaurants

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to unveil new guidelines for expanding the number of businesses that are allowed to resume under Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’ll give us more information about what restaurants need to do if they want to reopen as California moves deeper into "Phase 2" of its reopening plan.

It’s not known yet what the governor’s guidelines for reopening restaurants will be, but based on recommendations from the California Restaurant Association sent to the governor dining in will look a lot different.

The restaurant association helped develop the recommendations with public health leaders as safeguards for employees and customers. Recommendations on the list include servers getting temperature checked, filing out a health survey, and putting on a face covering or mask at the start of every shift for the foreseeable future.

Tables would be separated by at least six feet and sneeze guards will be put up for the booths that can’t be moved. Condiments and bread baskets would be taken away and salad bars would be shut down.

“It's kind of tough because we are in the hospitality industry and when you're out dining at a restaurant and there's this kind of forced sterile environment, it detracts from the whole experience," said Tim Benham, the general manager of Pizza Rock in Sacramento.

Benham, who ABC10 spoke with last week, says the recommendations would force him to cut seating.

"We're looking at cutting down our seating to just 50 seats total. It brings our bar to a total of four," he said.

The California Restaurant Association says it’s possible 20 to 30 percent of all restaurants across the state will not make it after the pandemic is over.

Newsom is expected to release his guidelines at noon Tuesday.

