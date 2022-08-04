Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash

The crash happened at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years.

The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.

Cayetana was ultimately pronounced dead, and family members said Antonio is still in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

Cayetana died days before her birthday on Sunday; she would have turned 87.

The couple was on their way home when their daughters said a driver speeding along Northgate Boulevard slammed into them. The crash remains under investigation by the Sacramento Police Department.

Between 2008 and 2020, there have been four deaths on Northgate Boulevard.

Family members said the thoroughfare is like a raceway, and there is some sort of crash at the Sotano intersection every day.

"People are just so quick to run through life now, and look at what ends up happening. Lives are ruined because of recklessness," said Erica Gonzalez, the victims' niece.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: