Family identifies Sacramento hit-and-run victim as 87-year-old grandmother

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Families members have identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash as Lien Dang, an 87-year-old grandmother.

The incident happened Saturday night on Lemon Hill Avenue off Stockton Boulevard. Few details about the crash were initially released, but it ultimately claimed Dang's life.

Family members said the elderly woman was in the area, roughly four to five blocks from her home in South Sacramento to feed the hungry and homeless when a driver struck her and took off.

"For her to do be killed while doing a good deed is heartbreaking," said her daughter, Angela Chen. "My mother is a very loving giving and most caring mother and grandmother to all of us and even people she doesn’t know… like the homeless."

Her daughter said the family has been left heartbroken that someone would take off after hitting an elderly person.

"We’re just asking the public to please help, and reach out to Sacramento PD to help expedite the arrest of this person," she said.

Sacramento Police Department said no arrest has been made at this time and that no vehicle description is available.

A link to the family's GoFundMe page can be found HERE.

