Grant High School football team is ready to defend state title

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If the 2022 high school football season taught us anything, it's to put some respect on the Grant Pacers.

When the clock hit all zeros on their final game of the season, they walked off the field as state champions. But that was last year, and this year, the Pacers will be looking to defend the throne.

Winning the top honor in high school football is enough to make any team feel satisfied and comfortable, but for the Grant Pacers, it leaves them yearning for more.

"We're still hungry," said head coach Carl Reed. "You look at the past, but you can't. This team hasn't won anything. Last year's team won, so you have to come in with that hunger."

Even though they're the defending state champs, they're playing with a chip on their shoulder this year.



"As a team, we're going to knock everybody that's in front of us," said senior receiver Wayshawn Parker. "Don't matter who it is, don't matter how good you are."

"I feel like we earned some respect, but since we're not No. 1 like we should be, we still have stuff to prove," said senior linebacker Hakim Reynolds.

Unlike last offseason when the Pacers were coming off a winless season, this year, the Pacers understand they're going to be the hunted.

"I think it gives us a lot of motivation, and makes us hungry to try to do it again, to defend our state championship and try to do it again," said junior defensive end Jeremiah Tuiileila.

While the season will present a number of variables, it's safe to say that the Grant Pacer are not lacking confidence.

"We have a lot of hitters on this team," said Parker. "We going to be coming head-hunting. The whole team is coming for you."

The Grant Pacers kick off their season this Friday on the road, when they take on the McQueen Lancers in Reno.

