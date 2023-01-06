'Unspeakable tragedy': School district releases statement after graduating student shot, killed

The 18-year-old student, whose name has not been released, was shot in North Highlands and taken to a hospital where he later died.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Twin Rivers Unified School District released a statement Thursday after a student at Grant Union High School was shot and killed overnight.

The 18-year-old student, whose name has not been released, was shot in North Highlands and taken to a hospital where he later died. He was supposed to graduate Thursday evening.

Superintendent Steve Martinez wrote in a statement the school will still hold graduation.

"We will move forward with the ceremony in honor and celebration of the student all of us will sorely miss, and in recognition of the achievements of all students who are graduating," wrote Martinez.

A Crisis Intervention Team is at the Grant Union High School campus for support, according to the district. Additional security is also in place for the graduation and everyone will be screened before they enter the stadium.

"While the shooting did not take place at one of our facilities or during school hours, it is our continued mission to ensure that all children are safe from violence and the havoc it wreaks in our neighborhoods," Martinez wrote.

The full statement from the school district is below.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that one of our graduating seniors from Grant Union High School was shot and killed last night in a horrific act of violence. Losing a child is an unspeakable tragedy and our entire school community is mourning the loss alongside the student’s family and friends. I know you join me in extending our deepest sympathy to the family as they face the pain from this terrible loss.

Very little information is available at this time. However, I want to assure our community that we will do all that is possible to support our students, staff and families as they deal with their grief. The district’s Crisis Intervention Team is on the Grant Union High School campus for additional support.

There have been questions about tonight’s graduation ceremony at Grant. We will move forward with the ceremony in honor and celebration of the student all of us will sorely miss, and in recognition of the achievements of all students who are graduating. Additional security is in place and everyone will be screened before entering Grant stadium.

We know our school community is angry and frustrated at the violence in our community.

While the shooting did not take place at one of our facilities or during school hours, it is our continued mission to ensure that all children are safe from violence and the havoc it wreaks in our neighborhoods. Like you, we believe that all children deserve to have a safe, healthy and nurturing environment at school, at home, and in the community. We need your help to address and alleviate fears in our neighborhoods. Your voice is a critical part in keeping our communities safe, so if you see something that doesn’t look or feel right, say something. If you hear something that is concerning, please say something by calling local law enforcement or Twin Rivers Police Services at 916.566.2777. Our children deserve nothing less than to grow up in a safe environment."

