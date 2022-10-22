Man killed in shooting during Sacramento high school football game

Authorities say they are now searching for the gunman who opened fire during a disturbance in the parking lot just outside of the football game.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed after gunshots rang out during a disturbance outside of a Sacramento high school football game Friday. Authorities say the disturbance involved a group of around 20 people who are not believed to be students.

According to police, around 10 p.m. Friday, as a football game between the Grant Union Pacers and the Monterey Trail Mustangs was nearing its end, a disturbance broke out in the parking lot of Sacramento's Grant Union High School, where the game was being held.

The disturbance led to gunshots, police spokesperson Sergeant Zach Eaton said. At least one person and a car were hit by gunfire before law enforcement from at least two agencies flooded the scene.

A man in his 20s was shot and taken to an area hospital where he died, Eaton said. Law enforcement were still searching for the gunman as of Saturday morning.

Photos from the scene showed multiple evidence markers near shattered glass and an empty magazine. Authorities say one gun was recovered.

"This marks the 50th homicide in our city," Eaton said. "This violence continues to be unacceptable in our city."

In a statement, Twin Rivers Unified School District officials encouraged people to report suspicious activity to authorities.

"We are absolutely devastated by the act of senseless gun violence that occurred Friday night in the parking lot at Grant Union High School, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the family mourning the loss of a loved one," the statement said. "It is essential to maintain a safe and secure environment for students, staff, families and community members. We wholeheartedly believe that the most important thing that all of us can do right now is to build a stronger sense of community in order to provide a safe environment for all. This is something we must work harder on, together."

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg also responded to the deadly shooting by issuing a Tweet Saturday morning also encouraging witnesses to call police.

"Grant High School football is a community treasure," the Tweet said. "We cannot allow senseless gun violence to hurt the ability of our community to enjoy the traditions that make our city great-whether it’s a football game, dancing in a club or a community gathering."

The Sacramento Police Department is looking into the homicide and are asking witnesses and those with information to come forward by calling investigators at 916-808-5471.

