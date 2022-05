Twin Rivers Unified School District said an Airsoft pellet gun was recovered after a student was arrested for allegedly using it on campus Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Officials say Grant Union High School was put on lockdown Thursday after a student reported seeing a weapon on campus.

Twin Rivers Unified School District said they found an airsoft gun, and that police detained a student for allegedly discharging it on campus.

An investigation into the incident is underway, and district officials warn students that weapons of any kind are not allowed on campus.