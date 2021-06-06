'They’re real unstable once you get down here' | Grass fire contained along American River Parkway

Within the past week, the Sacramento Fire Department has been called to the American River area for multiple fires.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department reported a large grass fire along the American River Parkway on Sunday.

The department tweeted that the grass fire had moderate fuels and a "slow rate of spread." The fire ended up growing to about 125 acres, according to Sacramento Fire Department. The fire department also noted that the wind played a factor in containment.

“They’re real unstable once you get down here, down below the levee. So, it keeps changing directions," Chief Loesch said.

Roughly 125 firefighters responded to the blaze from Sacramento Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and West Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire has since been contained and no one was injured. The investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.

A week ago, a fire was reported along the American River Parkway. The 21-acre fire burned along the trail near the Costco on the Expo Parkway, with large plumes of smoke visible for miles. A couple days later, two more fires broke out along the American River. Neither fire required evacuations.

"The majority of the origins of the fires are in homeless encampments but we cannot prove [them], due to a lack of evidence and eyewitness reports that these fires are started by homeless," a Sacramento fire official said.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.