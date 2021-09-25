Grass fire reported near southern edge of Haggin Oaks Golf Complex

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted the two-alarm fire is near Roseville Road and Marconi Circle.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A grass fire broke out near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department, the two-alarm fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. near Roseville Road and Marconi Circle.

"Fire crews are on scene picking up spot fires and containing forward progress," the tweet read.

The fire department did not report any injuries as a result of the fire.

Roseville road is on fire 🔥 between Marconi and long view major fire it has jumped the tracks people will need supplies! Heads up in @CMSeanLoloee district — Sacramento Homeless Union (@shomelessunion) September 25, 2021

