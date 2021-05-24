Grass fire prompts evacuations east of Sacramento

Some residents near Mather have been ordered to evacuate.

MATHER, Calif. — A fire burning just to the east of Sacramento has prompted evacuations in the town of Mather.

The fire burning near Excelsior Drive and Westerly Road has grown to about seven acres and has a moderate rate of spread, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

Some residents in Mather who live near Aubergine Way have been ordered to evacuate. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in those evacuations.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

#WesterlyDr is about 5-7 acres with moderate rate of spread. Images are ~10 minutes delayed. pic.twitter.com/2Ov2K5aPO5 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 24, 2021

Read more from ABC10