Firefighters tackle grass fire near decommissioned Rancho Seco nuclear plant

The fire grew to 21 acres before being knocked out by crews with Cal Fire and the Herald Fire Protection District.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews have contained a Sunday morning fire that charred grass and vegetation near Sacramento County's decommissioned Rancho Seco nuclear power plant, Cal Fire officials said in a Facebook post.

The fire broke out in the grass area surrounding Rancho Seco around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. The blaze was contained to 21 acres before being extinguished around 9 a.m.

Crews from Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit and the Herald Fire Protection District were called out to the blaze and expected remain on scene for several hours to conduct mop up.

In 2009, the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission decommissioned Rancho Seco, a move that cost $500 million and took 20 years to complete.

9:00 AM Update: The fire has been mapped at 21 acres. ￼Herald Fire Protection District and CAL FIRE AEU will remain at... Posted by CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit on Sunday, October 23, 2022

The site, owned by the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, now features a lake, recreation area and a solar farm which helps power the Golden One Center and the state Capitol.

