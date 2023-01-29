I-80 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The crash happened early Sunday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured after an early Sunday morning crash in Sacramento, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said.

The crash was reported on I-80 at Greenback Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown.

Firefighters, paramedics and officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene which caused the closure of several lanes of traffic.

ABC10 has reached out to the CHP for more information.

