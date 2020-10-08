Group calling for justice in Vanessa Guillen case hangs banner over Highway 50

On social media, a group named “California 4 Vanessa Guillen” calls for banner drops statewide to raise awareness of their cause.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group calling for justice for Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood Army soldier who was killed while on post in April, posted a large banner for their cause on the 59th Avenue bridge over Highway 50 in Sacramento.

On social media, a group named "California 4 Vanessa Guillen" calls for banner drops statewide to raise awareness of their cause.

In their post, the group wrote, in part, “LET EVERYONE KNOW WE ARE STILL DEMANDING JUSTICE AND THE TRUTH!!! THIS FIGHT IS NOT OVER. DELAYED JUSTICE IS DENIED JUSTICE. THE FIGHT CONTINUES.”

Army Specialist Aaron Robinson and civilian Cecily Ann Aguilar, 22, were both identified as suspects in Guillen’s disappearance and killing. Robinson committed suicide as officers were closing in to arrest him.

The federal criminal complaint filed reported that Robinson repeatedly hit Guillen with a hammer, killing her, at Fort Hood on April 22, according to reporting by KCENTV, a sister station of ABC10. Guillen’s body was then mutilated and burned in an attempt to dispose of the body with Aguilar's help, the affidavit explained.

Aguilar, who was Robinson's girlfriend, described the series of events to investigators during an interview on June 30.

