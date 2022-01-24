Guide to troubleshoot ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests through USPS

Only one order of four at-home COVID-19 tests can be placed for each residential address.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Sacramento residents have started ordering their four free government-issued COVID-19 tests, many have already faced issues as they have attempted to place an order.

In December, President Joe Biden announced that the federal government would buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them at no cost to people to use at home.

Starting Jan. 18, the Biden administration started taking orders for these free at-home COVID tests. Each household can only place one order of four free at-home tests.

These tests are estimated to ship through USPS within 7-12 days of ordering them.

Troubleshooting USPS error messages:

"Tests have already been ordered for this address" USPS advises customers to check with others in their household to determine if someone else has already placed an order for their residential address. Only one order of four at-home COVID-19 tests can be placed for each residential address.

"We could not validate your address" According to USPS, because the address entered is not recognized as a delivery address, customers must confirm the proper formatting of their address by utilizing USPS Lookup a ZIP Code.

"We could not validate your address as complete" If you receive this error message, USPS says that you may have forgotten to enter your suite or apartment number. Once you validate your address using USPS Look Up a ZIP Code, you may then attempt ordering your at-home COVID-19 tests again.

"The address you entered is listed as a business address" The free at-home COVID-19 tests are only available to those with residential addresses or residential PO Boxes. Unfortunately, those with businesses addresses or business PO boxes are unable to order their free at-home tests.



If you still are unable to validate your address or believe you have falsely received an error message, you can file a Service Request.

If you are not able to order tests online due to internet access issues:

According to USPS, if you do not have internet access, people may place an order over the phone by calling the Covidtests.org test kit order helpline at 1-800-232-2033.

If you are experiencing USPS website difficulties:

USPS advises those experiencing difficulty with the website to either switch to a different browser or clear their web browser cache and/or cookies.

If you are unable to order your free at-home COVID-19 tests through USPS, here are other ways you can get tested for free in the Sacramento region:

Free COVID-19 testing sites A list of free testing sites across the Sacramento region can be found HERE.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests covered by insurance As of Jan. 15, private insurance companies and health plans are required to cover the cost of eight over-the-counter at-home tests per issued person, per month.

