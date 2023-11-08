Gun bills await California lawmakers as summer recess ends

One of the bills is Assembly Bill 28, which calls for an 11% excise tax on firearm and ammunition sales in California.

SACRAMENTO, California — With deadlines fast approaching, California lawmakers are set to consider dozens of bills as they return from summer recess.

Monday starts a busy time for lawmakers. They've got about a month to get bills to the governor's desk for approval, and on Monday morning, the Senate Appropriations Committee is set to hear dozens of bills, which include gun legislation.

Among those bills is Assembly Bill 28, which calls for an 11% excise tax on firearm and ammunition sales in California. Other gun bills include Assembly Bill 1089, which would require anyone using a 3D printer or milling machine to make a firearm to have a license, and Assembly Bill 1133, which would require concealed carry license applicants to pass a standardized test.

When it comes to gun legislation, political analyst Steve Swatt said California has a long history.

"In California, the legislature generally has been pretty inhospitable to the gun industry," said Swatt. "We've been a leader nationally in terms of gun legislation, and you can go back to 1989 when the assault weapons ban was passed in California just after the school massacre in Stockton."

Swatt said there's a good chance the governor could sign some of these bills if they reach his desk.

"California has more than 100 gun laws on the books right now, and the California legislature is quite a bit more liberal than it was 40 years ago. So I think we can assume that of the number of gun bills that are before the legislature now, if they get out and are eventually able to be signed by the governor, that Governor (Gavin) Newsom will in fact sign them," he said.

The National Rifle Association opposes the bills citing the strain they would put on law-abiding gun owners.

Gun violence prevention advocates, on the other hand, have expressed support for the bills.

Swatt said there are a few other bills to keep an eye out for as deadlines approach this session such as a labor bill prompted by the actor and writer strikes in Los Angeles and bills that take on social media companies.

