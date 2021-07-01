Gunther's in Sacramento ranked best ice cream in California

For many Sacramento locals, there is no question which ice cream place is the best in the business.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A local favorite for miles around, it may come as no surprise to some that Gunther's Ice Cream has been ranked the best in California by Food & Wine magazine.

In a list devoted to icing out the tastiest frozen treats in the U.S., Food & Wine singled out Gunther's in Sacramento for their house-made black walnut ice cream and lemon custard.

Gunther's Ice Cream was established in 1940 and is still going strong to this day. The Curtis Park staple still uses its original recipe, which includes a higher percentage of butterfat cream than commercial brands, according to the business's website.

The shop sells over 40 flavors of ice cream, popular fruit freezes, ice cream sandwiches and other novelty frozen treats.

The Food & Wine list of best ice cream places in the U.S. didn't necessarily have set criteria, but ice cream stores had to have at least a year or two of uninterrupted production. As such, the list shares a wide range of different kinds of ice cream parlors and sweet treats.

As the Food & Wine article points out, Sacramento locals are already very familiar with Gunther's unbeatable desserts.

"There are two types of Californians: those who imagine there is some sort of debate to be had surrounding where one might find the best ice cream in the Golden State, and those who grew up in and around Sacramento, the capital, for whom there is typically no debate," the article reads.

For many in the local area, there is definitely no question. Gunther's can't be beat.