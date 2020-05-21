Gyms, fitness studios not allowed to reopen as Sacramento County moves deeper into 'Phase 2'

The county health department was willing to allow some small gyms to reopen, but decided against it after receiving push back from the state.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Even as more Sacramento County businesses are allowed to reopen with the county moving deeper into Phase 2, don’t expect to see indoor gyms and fitness centers opening any time soon.

Sacramento County Public Health Department Director Dr. Peter Beilenson said the county health department was willing to allow small fitness studios to reopen but decided against it after receiving feedback from the state health department.

“We have received feedback from the state Department of Public Health that no gyms or small fitness studios of any kind may re-open at this point, and we will respect and follow that guidance,” Beilenson said.

It is unclear when gyms, of any size, will be allowed to resume business.

Despite being granted a regional variance to move deeper into phase 2 of the reopening plan, Beilenson tells ABC10 the county health department will extend the stay-at-home order.

“The order will probably be extended through phase three of the governor’s roadmap to reopening,” he said.

The revised health order will be released Friday at noon, the health department said.

