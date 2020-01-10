Gyms reopen with modifications in Sacramento County

24 Hour Fitness reopened their doors at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — There was a line of people waiting outside 24 Hour Fitness in downtown Sacramento around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning. After several weeks of being shut down, 24 Hour Fitness reopened their doors at 5 a.m.

This week, Sacramento, San Joaquin, and Yolo Counties all moved into the next tier in California's coronavirus monitoring system, which means gyms got the green light to reopen with modifications. They are allowed to operate at 10% capacity.

24 Hour Fitness reopened nine clubs in Sacramento County on Thursday morning. And as you can imagine, there's a lot of new safety modifications implemented throughout the facilities.

For one, there's a touch-free check-in that club members will use to enter the facilities. There are lots of social distancing markers throughout the facility to remind guests to practice social distancing. In addition to that, the club is thoroughly sanitized throughout the day.

"We've approached everything with the health and safety of our team members and guests in mind," stated district manager Chuck Ortez. "Making sure that we mark equipment and maintain social distancing. All of our members and our team members are required to wear a mask. We have cleaning stations throughout the club. We have tripled the amount."

Other fitness centers in the county that have reopened include Fitness System, California Family Fitness, and Planet Fitness.