Over $6,000 in materials stolen from Sacramento Habitat for Humanity site

PLEASE HELP/SHARE this surveillance footage. At 7am this morning, thieves broke onto our jobsite and stole $6,300 worth of building material. We have filed a police report, but are looking for any information to share with the police regarding the identify of these individuals. As a nonprofit that works hard to stretch every resource and dollar donated to provide critically needed affordable housing for low-income single mothers, families, seniors, and veterans, we are heartbroken to see this deliberate and coordinated theft of needed build materials from our jobsite.