Over $6,000 in materials stolen from Sacramento Habitat for Humanity site

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An area nonprofit is asking the community for help after video caught thieves stealing thousands of dollars of materials.
According to a Facebook post from the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento, surveillance footage shows multiple masked men breaking into a construction site through a chain linked fence and backing up a truck to load stolen material.
Among the items recently stolen or damaged:
- Theft of siding from 13-home project causing $6,300 worth of damage
- Theft of catalytic converter, and wiring system damage to stop alarms causing $4,300 worth of damage
- Theft of branded truck, the primary vehicle used for the nonprofit's "Neighborhood Revitalization" program helping repair homes for low income residents
Describing them as coordinated efforts, the nonprofit housing group said its lost about $30,000 in stolen construction material, catalytic converters and even a branded Habitat for Humanity truck over the last year.
Habitat for Humanity officials recently filed a police report addressing the thefts, noting the suspected thieves posed as construction workers.
“As a nonprofit that works hard to stretch every resource and dollar donated to provide critically needed affordable housing for low-income single mothers, families, seniors, and veterans, we are heartbroken to see this deliberate and coordinated theft of needed build materials from our jobsite,” said Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento on its Facebook post.
Sacramento police encourages anyone with information to contact them.
