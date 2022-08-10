Habitat's 'Rock the Block' draws 500 volunteers to West Sacramento

Some 500 volunteers are helping make much needed repairs at 9 homes, 4 community projects and a community-clean up event over 36 hours.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Habitat for Humanity's first ever greater Sacramento “Rock the Block” event was held in the Bryte and Broderick neighborhoods of West Sacramento, Saturday.

“Rock the Block is an annual Habitat event that brings together hundreds of helping hands to complete dozens of critical home repairs, property beautification, and community projects over a single weekend,” according to Habitat for Humanity of greater Sacramento.

Jeanne Goedert, 76, is one of the homeowners receiving some much need help from some of the 500 volunteers that are helping Oct. 7 and 8. Her home suffered serious damages, including dry rot after flooding last year.

Volunteers replaced her home siding, reinforced her home, repaired drainage and installed more than 60 feet of fence.

“I’m thankful for them,” said Goedert. “All these people come out to help other people. It’s just overwhelming.”

The City of West Sacramento promised to invest $50,000 per year for the next five years into the project. Wells Fargo has also donated $75,000 to make the event possible.

“The oldest part of our community where members have been living here for 50 plus years,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. “And so as they’re raising their children, it has been really hard to make the investment to take care of their homes. And now these members are retired, on limited and fixed incomes, and they really need the support.”

For more information on how to volunteer or know of a home in need of repairs, click here.

