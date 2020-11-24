Haggin Oaks Golf Complex greens vandalized by reckless driving

Sacramento police said a suspect was detained, but no official arrest has been made as officers gather more details.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was vandalized on Sunday when someone drove over the majority of the greens, leaving ripped up grass and tire marks across the course.

A suspect in the vandalism has reportedly been detained. PGA director of golf at Haggin Oaks Mike Woods said that the damage resulted in the complete closure of one of the Sacramento courses in the complex.

"In the middle of the night, we had a person drive a vehicle out onto our Arcade Creek golf course," Woods said.

The person drove over 16 of the greens on the course, plus a practice one, according to Woods. Tearing up grass and dodging obstacles in the dark, the vandal also got a few holes on the Alister MacKenzie green.

"And he kinda did doughnuts, you would call it, on the green and created quite a bit of damage and big ruts," Woods said.

The once spotless flat grass is shredded with tire marks. Sure enough, large circles in the center make the shape of a doughnut.

Woods said a security guard called police, and at around 4 a.m., Sacramento Police Department stopped and detained a suspect.

Sacramento Officer Karl Chan said that while police did detain someone, that person has not been officially arrested yet as the initial investigation continues.

Chan said he believes vandalism is likely to be one of the charges brought against the person, and Woods added that the driver was trespassing on the property. Officers will learn more about the extent and cost of the damage and review any security footage of the incident.

The Arcade Creek golf course will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as maintenance works to repair the damage, Woods said. He does not know yet how much the damage will cost the golf club, but said it is currently working through insurance to figure it out.

"Our maintenance is doing an amazing job," Woods said. "We have four courses we manage. So, we have people from our other courses that have come over as well, and we're in the process of repairing and replacing the turf and fixing it the best we can."

The Alister MacKenzie Golf Course also had some minor damage, but it remains open for play.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13