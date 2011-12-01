Menorah lighting events, celebrations happening in Northern California this Hanukkah

Hanukkah, the festival of light, is being celebrated with eight nights of public candle lightings and festivities across the NorCal and Central Valley region.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Jewish holiday celebrating the miracle of light for eight days and nights is being celebrated with candle lightings and festivities across the Sacramento region.

Hanukkah or Chanukah, which is Hebrew for "dedication," commemorates the rededication for the holy temple in Jerusalem in ancient times, and the miracle of the oil that followed in its celebration.

In honor of the holiday and its long-standing traditions in Jewish culture, here is a list of congregations and cities across the Northern California and Central Valley region hosting candle lightings and celebrations for the festival of light:

Sacramento/Folsom

Chanukah Wonderland

When: 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11

1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 Where: 430 Palladio Pkwy #1601, Folsom, CA

430 Palladio Pkwy #1601, Folsom, CA What: The Chabad Jewish Community Center in Folsom is hosting its 16th annual festival celebrating Hanukkah with the Folsom, Sacramento, and El Dorado community. The event will feature traditional food, a "Science Wizard" show, a Menorah workshop and more family-friendly activities. This event is free and open to the public. More info HERE.

Elk Grove

Light Up Elk Grove

When: 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18

3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 Where: Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad St, Elk Grove

Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad St, Elk Grove What: Chabad of Elk Grove will be hosting its first public candle lighting ceremony to celebrate the first night of Chanukah, as well as the city's first soon-to-be-open synagogue. The celebration will include a ceremony lighting the 9-foot Menorah, fried Hanukkah foods, and activities for all ages. This event is free and open to the public. More info HERE.

Roseville

Roseville Galleria Hanukkah Celebration

When: 5 p.m. nightly on Dec. 18-26

5 p.m. nightly on Dec. 18-26 Where: Westfield Galleria, 1151 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Westfield Galleria, 1151 Galleria Blvd, Roseville What: The Westfield Galleria Mall at Roseville and Chabad of Placer County is hosting a special week-long celebration for Hanukkah this year that will feature live music and a candle lighting ceremony every night at dusk on the Promenade. More info HERE.

Fairfield

Grand Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration

When: 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19

5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 Where: Travis Air Force Base, Skymaster Dr. and Travis Ave., Fairfield

Travis Air Force Base, Skymaster Dr. and Travis Ave., Fairfield What: Chabad of Solano County invites the public to join together at Travis Air Force Base to light the candles on the menorah for the 2nd night of Chanukah, sing songs and celebrate with traditional food and dance. More info HERE.

Jelly Belly Chanukah Wonderland

When: 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 20

4-7 p.m. on Dec. 20 Where: The Jelly Belly Visitor's Center, 1 Jelly Belly Lane, Fairfield

The Jelly Belly Visitor's Center, 1 Jelly Belly Lane, Fairfield What: Children and families are invited to celebrate the 3rd night of Chanukah with Chabad of Solano County in its 13th annual Jelly Belly Chanukah Wonderland. Visitors will be able to take factory tours, take pictures with Judah Maccabee, and partake in lighting the giant Jelly Bean-filled Menorah with the factory's CEO. More info HERE.

2nd Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration

When: 5 p.m. on Dec. 21

5 p.m. on Dec. 21 Where: 657 Texas St., Downtown Fairfield

657 Texas St., Downtown Fairfield What: The City of Fairfield along with Chabad of Solano County will host a second public candle lighting on the third night of Chanukah followed by a celebration to include traditional fried holiday foods, a light show and a juggling show. More info HERE.

Vacaville

Menorah on the Main

When: 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18

4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Where: Town Square at Main St. and Merchant St., Downtown Vacaville

Town Square at Main St. and Merchant St., Downtown Vacaville What: Chabad of Solano County invites Vacaville residents to join together in lighting the Menorah for the first night of Hanukkah in the heart of downtown. The event will have traditional foods and games as well as greetings from the mayor and other elected officials. More info HERE.

Stockton

Chabad Stockton Chanukah Menorah Lighting

When: 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18

4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Where: Lincoln Center Brick Walk, 374 Lincoln Center, Stockton

Lincoln Center Brick Walk, 374 Lincoln Center, Stockton What: Stockton residents are invited to join Chabad of Stockton and the local Jewish community in lighting the Menorah on the first night of Chanukah. The event will feature a "gelt drop" with the Stockton Fire Department, latkes and more. More info HERE.

Modesto/Merced/Oakdale/Turlock

Chanukah, Festival of Lights: 8 nights of candle-lighting events

Congregation Beth Shalom Modesto, will be hosting a series of menorah lightings across the Modesto area this year including Modesto, Turlock, Merced and Oakdale. All celebrations will be free and open to the public.

Sunday, Dec. 18: 5:15 p.m. at Downtown Manteca Library

5:15 p.m. at Downtown Manteca Library Monday, Dec. 19: 5:15 p.m. at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto

5:15 p.m. at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto Tuesday, Dec. 20: 6:15 p.m. at Gallo Arts Center in Modesto

6:15 p.m. at Gallo Arts Center in Modesto Wednesday, Dec. 21: 5:15 p.m. at Central Park in downtown Turlock and 7:30 p.m. in downtown Merced

5:15 p.m. at Central Park in downtown Turlock and 7:30 p.m. in downtown Merced Thursday, Dec. 22: 5:15 p.m. in downtown Oakdale

5:15 p.m. in downtown Oakdale Friday, Dec. 23: 4:15 p.m. at McHenry Village in Modesto and 5-7 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom in Modesto

4:15 p.m. at McHenry Village in Modesto and 5-7 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom in Modesto Saturday, Dec. 24: 5:15 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom in Modesto

5:15 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom in Modesto Sunday, Dec. 25: 4:30 p.m. at 10th Street Plaza in Modesto

More info HERE.

