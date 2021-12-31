Harry's Café, popular midtown Sacramento eatery, closes for good Friday

Harry's Café, open for the past 17 years, will close for the last time Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On a brisk morning, the first stop for many is midtown Sacramento's Harry's Café. Customers braved the cool temperatures to enjoy the unique breakfast and lunch dishes served up for the last 17 years, for the last time this Friday.

"That's kind of sad," Donald Ashlock, a loyal customer, said upon hearing the news that the café was planning to shutter Friday. "I like to come by here because the food is pretty good to me."

Ashlock, who decided to let long-time café owner and chef Harry Luong cook up his Friday morning breakfast not knowing it was the businesses' last day open, is not alone in enjoying the food.

Seth Leidy, another café regular, has made a habit of ordering food from Harry's at least once a month.

"Me and my wife have been coming here for the last few years," Leidy said, who ordered takeout on the café's last day. "This is kind of a no thrills kind of place but get out of here under 20 bucks and feel full. I really like the pancakes, that's my number one."

Leidy enjoyed the food enough to allow himself to try spam for the first time at the Sacramento establishment, one of several memories café fans made at the restaurant over the years.

Harry's Café, which opened at the end of 2004, mixes traditional Chinese foods, Vietnamese pho, and classic American foods to serve up one of a kind breakfast and lunch dishes.

For longtime customers, the planned closing, announced in November, means one less place to eat local food. Gathering at the 16th Street business Friday morning, many customers hoped to get one last taste of the over 178 different dishes on the menu.

"We are losing a lot of good business, especially these mom and pop places" Ashlock said. "Maybe I'll try to get some after I get off work."