Have you seen this man? | Neighbors want answers after man allegedly breaks into mailboxes using a master key

Neighbors at Pavilion Townhomes fear that recent mail box break ins are due to the fact people are receiving their stimulus checks and unemployment payments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — People are checking their mail and need what’s in the box more than ever as stimulus checks and unemployment benefits begin to arrive.

But now, in a Arden-Arcade neighborhood, residents are worried that an alleged thief has the master key to everyone’s mailbox.

A Pavilion Townhomes resident, who asked ABC10 to not to use her name, said people who live at the complex got an email this week alerting them that a man wearing a baseball cap and hoodie broke into several mail boxes early Monday morning.

"I thought, 'Wait a minute, there's a lot of money coming in the mail in the form of the stimulus checks,'" the woman recalled. "And when I was talking with someone else about it, [they said] also those cards that people are getting for unemployment."

Managers at Pavilion Townhomes called law enforcement claiming that at least 50 mailboxes had been broken into.

Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch said this is one of many Northern California apartment complexes hit recently by mail theft.

"At this point, it's very early in the investigation," Fitch said. "We have our office in Sacramento. There's a team of postal inspectors working on that as we speak."

Mail theft is a federal offense with a potential penalty of five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Fitch said if the suspect is found to have used a counterfeit key, that could be another 10 years in prison.

Fitch went on to say if a suspect is found that people will be given their mail back unless needed for further evidence.

"We have a standing reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction for the individual, or individuals, responsible for mail theft," Fitch said.

