Haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund? It may be on the way

The Franchise Tax Board says if you haven’t gotten yours yet the remaining debit cards will be mailed by Jan. 14, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are a lot of conversations online about the Middle Class Tax Refund. Some people say they got theirs, others have yet to receive theirs, and others are confused on which payment they are supposed to be getting.

ABC10 reached out to the State of California Franchise Tax Board, which is in charge of giving out the money.

A spokesperson says not to worry if you have yet to receive your debit card as you may have already received the payment as a direct deposit like over 6 million other Californians have.

Middle Class Tax Refund debit card payments for Californians who received GSS 1 and 2 were expected to be mailed between Oct. 24, 2022, and Dec. 10, 2022.

The Franchise Tax Board says if you haven’t gotten yours yet the remaining debit cards will be mailed by Jan. 14, 2023.

Be careful to not throw away your debit card. It will come in an envelope with a return address in Omaha, Nebraska.

Watch more on ABC10: Ban on flavored tobacco in California begins Wednesday